Local H announces drive-in concert this month

While many artists are looking for creative ways to connect with fans, alt-rock duo Local H did just that. The duo announced a drive-in concert on June 25 at the Harvest Moon Drive-In in Gibson City, IL. Within minutes, the show sold out and due to the popular demand, frontman Scott Lucas and Ryan Harding added a second show on June 26. The band has been posting videos to social media since the start of the pandemic when their last five tour shows were cancelled. Local H promoter Nick Huffman joins the Matt Bubala Show to discuss the upcoming shows, why their new album Lifer’s has special meaning and more! For more information on how to purchase tickets, visit here.

