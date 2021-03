Author and illustrator Theodor Seuss Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss, reads from his book “Horton Hears a Who!” to four-year-old Lucinda Bell at his home in La Jolla, Ca., June 20, 1956. (AP Photo)

Seuss Enterprises’ decision to cease publishing six books by the beloved children’s author has sparked another fiery conversation around “cancel culture” and how we handle objectionable content in media.

DePaul University professor Dr. Roxanne Owens joins Matt Bubala to explain how we can contextualize the works of Dr. Seuss in the present day and understanding the complicated histories of cultural icons.