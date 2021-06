WGN Radio’s Matt Bubala is joined by the Associate Professor at Governors State University, Election Commissioner, and Attorney Bill Kresse AKA “Professor Fraud” to talk about all things fraud! Listen in while Matt and Professor Fraud discuss things to look out for when it comes to sophisticated phishing scams, pet scams, real estate fraud, vacation rental scams and MORE. Remember, fraud never sleeps!

To learn more about Professor Fraud go to ProfessorFraud.com.