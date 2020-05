Jason Patera, Head of School at The Chicago Academy for the Arts joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss virtual opportunities for students. The Academy Gala is pivoting to the “Art Matters Virtual Fundraiser,” which will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 2. The event will feature live performances, pre-taped videos and an online silent auction. Participants online are being encouraged to dress up gala style and join from their homes.