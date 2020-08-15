Filming begins for COVID-19 film: Producer says it is a “historic time”

Executive Producer Abbey LeVine joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss her new film concept, COVID POV. It details stories that tell the struggles and hope of the pandemic. COVID POV is shot on individual’s phones and told with their voice. The filmmakers are digging deep into thousands of minutes of raw, unique footage sent by our worldwide contributors over 60 days in quarantine. LeVine, a new mom, was inspired to put this film together because she thinks it’s important to “explain this to your children and show them what we went through.” More information about the film can be found on Instagram and Facebook.

