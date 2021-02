FILE – In this Aug. 21, 1950 file photo, novelist Ernest Hemingway appears at his country home in San Francisco de Paula near Havana, Cuba. Strand Magazine said Thursday, Aug. 2, that “A Room on the Garden Side,” a World War II story written by Hemingway in 1956, appears in the summer edition, which comes out this week. (AP Photo, File)

With the upcoming Ken Burns documentary “Hemingway” coming April 5th, the online talk series ‘Conversations on Hemingway’ will bring conversations with Ernest Hemingway experts from around the country together to discuss this literary titan.

Verna Kale, assistant research professor in English at Penn State, joins Matt Bubala to discuss Hemigway’s childhood in Oak Park, his terse writing style and some of his posthumous works.