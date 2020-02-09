Listen Now
WGN Radio Theatre with Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Epidemiologist shares tips on what you need to know about the Coronavirus

Matt Bubala

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eric Feigl-Ding (Courtesy Photo)

Eric Feigl-Ding, public health scientist joins the Matt Bubala Show to discuss the latest news with the Coronavirus outbreak. For more information on his work, visit the link here.

 

