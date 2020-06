Dr. Karla Ivankovich, friend of the Matt Bubala Show and resident counselor, joins the show to talk about how to stay healthy mentally during a pandemic, nationwide protests and loss of everyday life. Ivankovich says it’s okay for people to cut themselves some slack when feeling stressed because most people have never experienced living through this before. The full show podcast includes tips to help cope with these stresses.

