Does your business need help? Rob Johnson discusses his webinar series, communication strategies during COVID-19

Rob Johnson, former CBS 2 and ABC 7 news anchor joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss his communications company, Rob Johnson Communications (RJC) and his partnership with TechCXO, a firm specializing in temporary placement of senior corporate executives. Rob discusses how he is applying his television skills to support business professionals in a COVID-19 world. RJC is offering weekly webinars to assist clients with media relations, image building, marketing and branding. The next meeting is May 12, 2020 at 12pmET/11amCT. This webinar focuses on managing teams to build productivity and takes a look at how to develop communication, culture, and collaboration with staff. To register for free, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction