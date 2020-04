The Matt Bubala Show highlights local business, The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group to discuss the struggles during the coronavirus. Matt chats with Scott Weiner to discuss their efforts in the community during the pandemic. The Group has partnered with The LEE iNitiative and Maker's Mark to transform West Town Bakery and Diner into Chicago's Restaurant Workers Relief Center. In addition, the Fifty/50 sports bar is serving free meals to anyone in need.