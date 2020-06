You may see some colorful art strolling around Chicago as it slowly begins to re-open. The work is done by the volunteers at Chalking It Over, who’s mission is to spread messages of love and hope through chalk images on the plywood of boarded up businesses. Nina Tiberi joins the Matt Bubala Show to talk about her work in local communities. For more information on her work, or how to contact her, check out her social media pages.

