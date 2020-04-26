Listen Now
Boozy brunch for a good cause

Matt Bubala
Belinda Chang’s virtual brunch (Courtesy Photo)

Belinda Chang has virtually served brunch to almost 2000 guests from all over the world and raising over $25k for furloughed and laid off hospitality workers. She joins The Matt Bubala Show to talk about how food connects and comforts friends and strangers. Visit her website for information on how to register.

