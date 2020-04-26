Boozy brunch for a good cause

Susan Ibitz knows you can read a face, even virtually. Ibitz runs Human Behavior Lab and is one of the world’s foremost experts in Face Reading. She has worked and trained in the U.S., South America, Caribbean, Mexico and Europe. She uses her rare skills to help others become better salespeople and consultants. She recently launched the world’s only E-learning platform designed for behavior training, which includes Face Reading, Body Language, Public Speaking, Micro-Expressions and Linguistic Analysis. Each class, led by world-class coaches, will be translated into six major languages that accommodate up to 100,000 students.