CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 25: A general view of Guaranteed Rate Field where the Chicago White Sox were scheduled to open the season tomorrow against the Kansas City Royals on March 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Major League baseball season has been delayed by the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Phil Rogers, sports for Forbes joins The Matt Bubala Show to talk about a sixty game MLB season and what fans need to know. Rogers also is the author of “For the Good of the Game,” which can be purchased here.