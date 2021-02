BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 13: Illustration about ‘Darknet’, close-up of binary codes on January 13, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

Prolific documentary filmmaker Rodney Ascher has made a career out of exploring strange topics in his films. From conspiracy theories surrounding “The Shining” to the terrifying experience of sleep paralysis, there’s nowhere he won’t go to explore the depths of the human psyche.

Ascher joins Matt Bubala to discuss his new film, “A Glitch in the Matrix,” which explores the idea that we might all be living in a computer simulation.