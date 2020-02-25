Matt Bubala Full Show 2.22.20

Matt is back from Las Vegas for a jam packed show with guests. At 1:30 a.m. Block Club Chicago reporter Bob Chiarito joins Matt in-studio to discuss updates with former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s release from prison. In the 2 a.m. hour, Emmy award musician and producer Damon Ranger chats about all things music and pizza. Space.com writer Mike Wall joins the conversation at 3 to discuss space updates…and what we need to know about aliens. Medical sociologist Robert Bartholomew joins the conversation from New Zealand at 4 a.m. to discuss the Coronavirus. Tune in to the full show podcast here.

