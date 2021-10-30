Would you buy a haunted home?

Lou Manfredini
Posted: / Updated:

This week Lou was joined by Dale Kaczmarek, President of Ghost Research SocietyWould you buy a haunted home? No one ever said buying a home was easy. What difference could a few ghosts make?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am LouManfredini Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)

Popular