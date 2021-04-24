Vice President of Harry’s Lumber | ‘Our focus is that we’re always going to have quality building material here on site’

Lou Manfredini

Trex-decking enhance basics saddle beauty product line up

Vice President of Harry’s Lumber Aaron Shefren joins Lou Manfredini on HouseSmarts Radio to talk about all things lumber. Listen in while Aaron talks about Trex decking and why they are the people to call for all your lumber needs because they take pride in having both quality materials and quality employees ready to go.

Harry’s Lumber is the Largest single-store Trex retailer in the state of Illinois. If you’ve been told by your builder or local home center that you need to wait months for TREX decking, or Trex Fencing, or Trex Railings, or Trex Pergolas or Trex Furniture, call Harry’s Lumber now.  They have every length, color, railing part, and fastener in-stock ready to ship, same or next day!!! Call 773-631-6568.

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am

