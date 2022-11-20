Lou Manfredini is joined by Bryan Nooner, president and owner of Midwest Innovative Products and inventor of Twist and Seal. Nooner explains how the product keeps outdoor cord connections protected from water and weather, ultimately keeping the lights on. Shop online at twistandseal.com or at a retailer near you.
Twist and Seal in the holiday season to protect your electrical cords
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)