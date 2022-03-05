The Inspired Home Show is back in town

Lou is joined by Leana Salamah, Vice President of Marketing at International Housewares Association. After being in Chicago for 84 years, they are back at McCormick place to build The Inspired Home Show. The two discuss what attendees can look forward to and the global innovation awards. Plus a sneak peak and what products are nominated.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)