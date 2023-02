Jennifer Morand, General Manager of the Chicago Auto Show, joins Lou Manfredini to talk about its return to McCormick Place. With more brands returning and two halls available for the show, Lou talks about how it’s a one-stop for cars. Jennifer shares how it’s the 115th edition of the show and their introduction of an EV Track to the show floor. For more information, visit chicagoautoshow.com

