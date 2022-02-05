The Chicago Auto Show returns with a special night honoring first responders and a charity night

Lou is joined by JC Phelan, Vice Chairman of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association and owner of Jack Phelan Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. The two discuss the auto show returning and first look charity night. Plus they also talk test tracks and the first responders day for the show.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)