The Chicago Auto Show returns with a special night honoring first responders and a charity night

Lou Manfredini
Posted: / Updated:

Ram truck Rebel is displayed during the media preview of the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Chicago. Chicago Auto Show will be open to the public Feb. 9-18. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Lou is joined by JC Phelan, Vice Chairman of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association and owner of Jack Phelan Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. The two discuss the auto show returning and first look charity night. Plus they also talk test tracks and the first responders day for the show.

