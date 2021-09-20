Senior VP of Residential Lending and Organizational Sales for DuPage Credit Union | ‘Some of our equities even go up to 90% of that home’s value so, you can even get more money if it’s a really big remodel’

DALLAS (AP) — A San Antonio doctor who said he performed an abortion in defiance of a new Texas law has all but dared supporters of the state's near-total ban on the procedure to try making an early example of him by filing a lawsuit — the only way the restrictions can be enforced.

The state's largest anti-abortion group said Monday that it's looking into the matter after Dr. Alan Braid in a weekend Washington Post opinion column became the first Texas abortion provider to publicly reveal he violated the law that took effect on Sept. 1.