Rogers Roofing Owner and President John Rogers | ‘Ice dams do NOT discriminate’

Lou Manfredini is joined by President and Owner of Rogers Roofing, John Rogers. To kick off the conversation, John shares that they are celebrating 53 years in business and he informs listeners what they can expect from Rogers Roofing when they call them up. John then gives listeners the 411 on what causes and how to prevent ice dams. With mid-western winters being below freezing for several months at a time it’s important to take the proper actions to prevent any damage to your roof because ‘ice dams do not discriminate’ and they can effect your roof and cause interior damage in the long run. To learn more about what Rogers Roofing can do for you go to rogersroofing.com.