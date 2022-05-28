Lou Manfredini is joined by the President and Owner of Rogers Roofing, John Rogers. Lou and John talk about the Roof for a Hero program and other services that Rogers Roofing offers like, replacement windows, gutters, and siding.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)