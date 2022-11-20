Bryan Nooner, president and owner of Midwest Innovative Products, describes to Lou Manfredini how the Rhino Cart works and what makes this all-terrain moving cart unique. It weighs eight pounds but helps you move a ton of weight, literally! Get yours and see tips and tricks for using the Rhino Cart at rhinocart.com
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)