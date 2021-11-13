President and Owner of Midwest Innovative Products Bryan Nooner shares about the Rhino Cart

This week on HouseSmarts Radio is Lou Manfredini’s Cool Product Show! Bryan Nooner, President and Owner of Midwest Innovative Products joined the show to share about the Rhino Cart, the next generation moving dolly is here! Rhino Cart is an all terrain moving cart specifically designed to conquer thresholds, uneven surfaces, and even hard pack dirt & gravel while carrying over 1,500lbs. Get yours at rhinocart.com

