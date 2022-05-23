On the road again!
On Saturday, May 21, listeners joined the live broadcast of HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini from the Greenhouse Inn on Misericordia’s Rogers Park campus.
The morning included grilled treats complimentary of Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers and Grills, a whiskey demonstration with DeKalb’s own Whiskey Acres, giveaways of 100th anniversary WGN Radio swag and more.
Check out the photos from the show!
Sponsored by Arnold Electric, Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers and Grills, and Whiskey Acres.
All photos by WGN Radio/Marlene Wells