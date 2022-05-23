On the road again!

On Saturday, May 21, listeners joined the live broadcast of HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini from the Greenhouse Inn on Misericordia’s Rogers Park campus.

The morning included grilled treats complimentary of Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers and Grills, a whiskey demonstration with DeKalb’s own Whiskey Acres, giveaways of 100th anniversary WGN Radio swag and more.

Check out the photos from the show!

Sponsored by Arnold Electric, Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers and Grills, and Whiskey Acres.

We’re here and we’re live! Lou Manfredini and producer Lindsey Smithwick.

Welcome to Lou’s live broadcast

Lou Manfredini with Nick Nagele of Whiskey Acres and Houston Cline of Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers and Grills

Houston Cline with Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers and Grills, grilling up something good!

Broadcast attendees

Lou Manfredini with “Chicago’s Very Own” Golden Lager, brewed for WGN Radio’s 100th anniversary

Lou Manfredini with Fr. Jack Clair, President and Executive Director of Misericordia

Lou Manfredini with Paige who won a WGN Radio 100th anniversary T-shirt

All photos by WGN Radio/Marlene Wells