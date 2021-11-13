Owner of Bone Dry Products, Jim Gourley, shares about his company

This week on HouseSmarts Radio is Lou Manfredini’s Cool Product Show! Jim Gourley, Owner of Bone Dry Products, joined the show to share about Bone Dry Products. Protect your exterior concrete and avoid the cracks that appear after a long Chicago winter with Bone Dry. Bone Dry sealers prevent salt and moisture from penetrating the concrete and causing deterioration. Call Bone Dry Products at 262-694-9748 or visit www.BoneDryProducts.com
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter