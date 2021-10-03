Owner of Arnold Electric on preventing a fire in your home

Lou Manfredini
Posted: / Updated:

Lou Manfredini was joined by Jack Arnold, owner of Arnold Electric Services, to talk about fire safety. The two discussed getting older homes up to date and the electrical code.

For more information, visit https://www.arnoldelectricchicago.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am LouManfredini Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)

Popular