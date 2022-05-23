Lou was joined by Houston Cline, National Account Manager at Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers and Grills, and Nick Nagele, Co-Founder, and COO at Whiskey Acres Distillery. Houston talks about the different types of smokers they offer and how a smoker impacts the taste of food. Nick talks about how their company really is farmers first and the ingredients that go into the whisky that is made.

