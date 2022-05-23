Lou was joined by Houston Cline, National Account Manager at Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers and Grills, and Nick Nagele, Co-Founder, and COO at Whiskey Acres Distillery. Houston talks about the different types of smokers they offer and how a smoker impacts the taste of food. Nick talks about how their company really is farmers first and the ingredients that go into the whisky that is made.
Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers and Grills & Whiskey Acres Distillery
by: Iridian Fierro
