Serenity Airplane Tray Covers and Organizers provide much-needed inflight storage at your fingertips when you are crammed in your airline seat and not able to reach your carry-on, or fumble for your essentials during that 5-hour+ flight. The organizers do double duty by also covering those dirty seat trays. As a bonus, the tray organizers transform into a drawstring tote to easily store your belongings when you exit the plane so you do not leave anything behind. They’re washable, antimicrobial, and lightweight. They come in multiple colors like rose pink, indigo blue, cool gray, powder blue, charcoal, and fire orange. Retail for $45 and can be found at www.serenityorganizers.co OR in-store at Irv’s Luggage in Chicago.
New To Lou Too: Serenity Airplane Tray Covers and Organizers
by: Iridian Fierro
