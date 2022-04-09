Say goodbye to towels and get a more luxurious way of drying your body. The Viateck Body dryer is lightweight, portable, and comes with a remote control. You can use it nearby the shower, mudroom, and to dry off your pup. It supports up to 350 pounds. For more information, visit HouseSmartsTv.com.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)