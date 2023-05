The world’s first fitness tracker for your mouth! The Truthbrush is a small, decorative device that fits easily on any manual or electric toothbrush. It allows you to track all toothbrush events and monitor the duration and coverage. We all know that brushing twice a day for two minutes is essential to your health. Children often brush for a short duration, miss coverage areas, or simply forget to brush at all.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction