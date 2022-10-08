This week’s New To Lou Too makes ladder safety easy. The Lock Jaw Ladder Grip secures your ladder in under 5 seconds. It quickly and easily secures and stabilizes your ladder to the gutter so that you can avoid injuries and work more efficiently. For more information, visit HouseSmartsTv on YouTube. New To Lou Too is sponsored by Chevy.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)