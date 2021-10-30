New to Lou Too: Teqin LED flash shoe safety clip lights

This week’s New to Lou Too is the Teqin LED flash shoe safety clip lights. Stay light while running, walking, or biking after dark! Find it on Amazon for the low price of $9.99. The New to Lou Too is sponsored by Your Local Chevy Dealers at chevydriveschicago.com
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter