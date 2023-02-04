This week’s New To Lou Too are the Smart Tiles. A gorgeous backsplash solution to elevate the look of your kitchen in an easy and quick way. They can be installed over current tiles or clean surfaces. For more information, you can visit HouseSmarts Tv on YouTube.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am
857-557-4LOU (4568)
Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)