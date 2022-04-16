Say goodbye to the mess under your sink! The SinkSuite Under Sink Turntable puts your everyday items on higher ground plus it spins. it has adjustable dividers that help create separate sections, so bottles stay organized and upright. Its 12” diameter keeps everything within reach. When supplies come into the light, your cleaning routine will perk up. For more information visit, HouseSmarts radio on YouTube.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)