This week’s New to Lou Too are the Dissolve Pods from SC Johnson. The easy-to-use dissolvable liquid pods and reusable bottles will reduce plastic waste by 94 percent with each refill while also providing a powerful clean. With the goal to make a positive impact on the environment, the pods are just the perfect thing. For more information, visit youtube.com/c/HouseSmartsTV
New to Lou Too: SC Johnson’s DISSOLVE Concentrated Pods
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)