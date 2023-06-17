This week’s New to Lou Too is the Safe-T Ladder Extension System. It attaches to the top of a ladder to provide a transition from a ladder to a raised surface. No tools, drilling or bolting to install are needed! It tightens onto your ladder to help ensure maximum safety.
Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)