Thinking of cutting the cord? Sick of paying for cable channels you never watch? If you looking to cut down your cable bill but keep network news, local sports, and the shows broadcast on your local affiliate stations, the RCA Multi-Direction Digital HD Outdoor/Attic TV antenna is a great way to supplement the lack of broadcast TV stations that streaming services don’t provide. The RCA Flat Multi-Directional Antenna is a compact design great for exterior or your attic giving you HDTV network programming and all your favorite shows for Free. No monthly fee, no subscription, and no contract.

