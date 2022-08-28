If you have an outlet in a hard-to-reach place, then this week’s New To Lou Too is for you. The Presto Plug is the power outlet relocator! It relocates power outlets out from behind furniture, so it’s quick and easy to find! For more information, visit Housesmarts on YouTube.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)