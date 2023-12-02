This week’s New to Lou Too is Plufl. It’s the world’s first human dog bed, because when you work like a dog, why not relax like one?! For more info, visit the YouTube HouseSmarts Channel.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am
857-557-4LOU (4568)
Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)