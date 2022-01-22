New To Lou Too – Pan Buddy

The Pan Buddy has a handle to help you pick up pans easier. It adds leverage and support while you hold a pan by keeping your wrist in a natural position. The Pan buddy is 16.99 and you can find out more at housesmartsradio.com.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter