New To Lou Too – Pan Buddy

New To Lou Too
The Pan Buddy has a handle to help you pick up pans easier. It adds leverage and support while you hold a pan by keeping your wrist in a natural position. The Pan buddy is 16.99 and you can find out more at housesmartsradio.com.

