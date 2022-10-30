Halloween is all about lighting. This weekend’s New to Lou Too is the Onforu LED Flood Lights. Onforu are DIY Color Changing LED Lights that are great for uplighting events, uplighting parties, wall wash your walls, or home – inside or outside – for holidays, the big game, weddings, etc. Multi-colors and modes are available. Remote included with a timer built in so you can set the lighting to power off after 3, 6 or 12 hours The IP66 light is dustproof and waterproof so continues to brighten (and frighten) your home in the rain, sleet and snow.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction