This week’s New to Lou Too is the NEBO Power Bank. This power bank is a compact and lightweight power solution that will quickly charge your devices on the go. This battery backup is USB-C or Micro-USB rechargeable and has one USB-A output to charge a variety of USB-powered devices. Plus, It is sturdy and impact-resistant and it can charge a smartphone up to 2.6x times before needing to be recharged. For more information, visit Housesmarts on YouTube.

