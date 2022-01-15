New To Lou Too – Monkey Rung Klamp & Monkey Rung Grip

The Monkey Rung Klamp & Monkey Rung Grip are hands-free ladder accessories designed with safety and convenience in mind. Klamp is for A-Line ladders and Grip is for extension ladders. For more information, you can visit www.monkeyrung.com
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter