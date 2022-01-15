New To Lou Too – Monkey Rung Klamp & Monkey Rung Grip

New To Lou Too
Posted: / Updated:

​The Monkey Rung Klamp & Monkey Rung Grip are hands-free ladder accessories designed with safety and convenience in mind. Klamp is for A-Line ladders and Grip is for extension ladders. For more information, you can visit  www.monkeyrung.com

