New To Lou Too: Molekule Air Purifier

New To Lou Too

by: Iridian Fierro

Posted: / Updated:

This week’s New To Lou Too is that Molekule Air Purifier. The purifier has PECO technology that destroys pollutants like viruses, bacteria, mold & more. For more information, you can visit www.molekule.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am LouManfredini Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)

Popular