This week’s New To Lou Too is the Hearts & Flour Bakery and Cafe located at 6130 N. Ravenswood Ave in Rogers Park. The stand-alone cafe now offers locals and commuters headed to Lakeshore Drive a new delicious spot to stop. The new cafe will employ Misericordia residents and staff. From smoothies, sandwiches, cookies, salads, and coffee, the Misericordia bakery and cafe has it all.

