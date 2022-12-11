This week’s New to Lou Too is the Meater Plus Thermometer. Make sure you have the perfect cook every time! It has a built-in Bluetooth repeater in the charger that extends the wireless range up to 165ft.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)