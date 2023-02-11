If you’ve thought about composting but weren’t sure where to start, the Lomi Composter is your answer. This week’s New to Lou Too is the easy way to make a positive environmental impact. It’s perfect for a kitchen countertop and can be stored in a cabinet. In as little as 3 hours, your organic waste can turn into odor-free fertilizer. For more information, visit HouseSmartsTv on YouTube.

