If you’ve thought about composting but weren’t sure where to start, the Lomi Composter is your answer. This week’s New to Lou Too is the easy way to make a positive environmental impact. It’s perfect for a kitchen countertop and can be stored in a cabinet. In as little as 3 hours, your organic waste can turn into odor-free fertilizer. For more information, visit HouseSmartsTv on YouTube.
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am
857-557-4LOU (4568)
Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)